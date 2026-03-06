APSRTC Offers Free Bus Travel For SSC Students During Exam Period

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has announced free travel in its buses for students appearing for the Secondary School Certificate Public Examinations 2026. This is to ensure that the students reach their examination centres without any inconvenience.

SSC examinations are scheduled across the state from March 16 to April 1, 2026. 6.42 lakh students will take their examinations at 3,415 centres.

APSRTC executive director (Operations) A. Appala Raju said students will be able to travel for free by showing their hall tickets to the conductors. The free travel facility will be available in Ultra Palle Velugu, Palle Velugu, and City Ordinary bus services.

RTC authorities have directed their field staff to ensure that students do not face any travel-related difficulties. Regional and depot-level officials have been asked to coordinate closely with District Education authorities and operate adequate number of buses to the examination centres depending on demand.