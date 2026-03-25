APSRTC Launches SBI Health Insurance Scheme for Employees

Vijayawada: APSRTC vice chairman and managing director N. Bala Subrahmanyam on Wednesday launched the SBI General Health Insurance Scheme for employees, aimed at providing quality medical care and financial protection during health emergencies.

Launching the brochure at his chamber, he said the scheme would enable employees to access treatment without financial burden.

The scheme offers two options — Sapphire Classic Policy and Sapphire Super Top-up Policy — covering employees, their spouses and up to two children. It includes hospitalisation, day-care procedures, pre- and post-hospitalisation expenses, and AYUSH treatments.

A key feature is cashless treatment at over 18,000 network hospitals across the country, along with coverage for emergency services, ambulance charges and modern medical procedures. The Super Top-up Policy provides enhanced coverage ranging from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 50 lakh and can be continued after retirement.

Officials said the scheme has been designed keeping in view the demanding nature of APSRTC work, with a focus on employee health and family well-being. Enrolment is voluntary, with online registration available, and unit officers have been directed to create awareness for wider participation.

The launch was attended by K.S. Brahmananda Reddy, executive director (admin); A. Appala Raju, executive director (operations); V. Sridhar, chief manager (personnel); and SBI officials.