Prakasam: APSRTC Bus Overturns, 40 Passengers Injured

Prakasam: An APSRTC bus overturned near Maddalakatta in Peda Araveedu Mandal, Prakasam District, leaving 40 passengers, including the driver, injured on Friday afternoon.

According to reports, the bus, which belonged to the Nuziveedu depot, was headed to the pilgrim town of Srisailam when the driver lost control. The vehicle veered off the highway and overturned into a roadside ditch.

Local rushed to the site and helped in rescuing passengers trapped inside the bus. Police teams arrived shortly after and coordinated rescue operations. The injured were shifted to the Pedda Dornala Area Hospital for treatment. Police and district authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.