APSRTC Bus Driver Dies on Duty

Vijayawada: An APSRTC bus driver suffered a cardiac arrest and died on duty while saving nearly 40 passengers aboard in Karlapalem mandal of Bapatla district on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as D. Sambasiva Rao.

According to reports, the bus from Bapatla was en route to Chirala from Repalle when Rao suddenly felt pain in his chest. He slowed down the bus and eased it off road while hitting a bicyclist, who suffered injuries, and parked the vehicle alongside an agricultural field.

Bus conductor Vinukondala Rao said that Rao died on the spot.