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21 Passengers Escape Unhurt As APSRTC Bus Catches Fire

Andhra Pradesh
5 April 2026 7:55 PM IST

The bus was proceeding from Kadapa to Kadiri via Vempalli and Talupula when the incident occurred

21 Passengers Escape Unhurt As APSRTC Bus Catches Fire
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APSRTC bus caught fire after coming into contact with a low-hanging high-tension electric wire in Kadapa district. (Source: X)

KADAPA: Over twenty passengers had a narrow escape when a Palle Velugu bus caught fire near Veerannagattupalle in Vempalli mandal of YSR Kadapa district on Sunday.

According to officials, the fire is suspected to have been triggered after the bus came into contact with overhead electricity wires. All 21 passengers on board acted swiftly and got down from the vehicle safely, avoiding any casualties.
Immediately after being alerted, fire personnel reached the spot and brought the flames under control. However, the seats were completely gutted in the fire. Passengers said the alertness of the driver and conductor helped prevent a major tragedy.
Preliminary reports suggest that mud dumped along the approach road had raised the road level, causing the bus to touch the electric lines and leading to the accident. Vempalli police registered a case. An investigation is underway.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
state government Kadapa district apsrtc fire accident 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Kadapa 
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