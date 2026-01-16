APSRTC Bags National Award in Digital Passenger Services

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has added another feather in its cap by winning the prestigious national award at the Governance Now – 6th Digital Transformation Summit & Awards 2025 for successful implementation of Automatic Announcement System at the bus stations across AP. The award recognises APSRTC’s passenger-centric use of digital technology to improve service delivery. With commuters from diverse regions and linguistic backgrounds using bus stations in the state daily, the corporation introduced the Automatic Announcement System. It provides clear, timely and accurate information on bus arrivals and departures, platform numbers, routes and other essential travel details. Officials said the system has significantly enhanced passenger convenience by ensuring uniform, audible and real-time dissemination of information, reducing confusion and improving the overall travel experience at major bus stations in the state. APSRTC chief engineer (IT) Y. Srinivasa Rao received the honour from Governance Now managing director Kailasnath Adhikari at a ceremony held in New Delhi on Friday. Expressing happiness over the achievement, APSRTC vice chairman and managing director Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao congratulated the corporation’s officers and staff involved in the project. He said the recognition reflects the corporation’s commitment to leveraging digital technologies to enhance passenger services. He reaffirmed RTC’s focus on continuous improvement and innovation.