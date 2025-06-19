APSRTC Arranges 3,200 Buses for Yoga Day in Vizag

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) is arranging nearly 3,200 buses on a hire basis for the AP government to mobilise people for the International Day of Yoga scheduled to be held in Visakhapatnam on June 21.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending the programme and an expected turnout of nearly five lakh people on Saturday, the AP government is treating the event with high importance and making extensive arrangements for its success.

Accordingly, APSRTC has been asked to arrange 3,200 Palle Velugu and Express services, mainly from the Vizianagaram and Vijayawada zones, on a hire basis. RTC will provide drivers and fuel, mobilising people from various parts of and around Visakhapatnam to designated spots near the yoga venue.

After the programme, hire charges will be fixed based on the distance covered and hours run.

RTC officials said the mobilisation would not significantly disrupt regular transport services, as alternate arrangements would be made depending on public demand.

A senior APSRTC official said, “We are sending 3,200 buses on a hire basis to the government for use on Yoga Day in Visakhapatnam.”