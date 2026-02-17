APSPDCL to Launch Forum For Speedy Resolution of Industrial Power Issues

Tirupati: The Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL) will launch a new initiative on Wednesday to address issues faced by industrial power consumers across its jurisdiction, covering Nellore, Tirupati, Chittoor, Kadapa, Annamayya, Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, Kurnool and Nandyal districts.

Speaking on Tuesday, APSPDCL chairman and managing director Shivashankar Lotheti said the company has already been conducting programmes such as Dial Your CMD, Dial Your SE and Currentollu Janabata to ensure prompt redressal of consumer grievances. As part of further efforts to accelerate the resolution of industrial power-related problems, a dedicated Industrial Consumers Grievance Redressal Forum will be held at the APSPDCL corporate office in Tirupati on Wednesday from 10.30 am to 11.30 am.

He said that at the district level, the forum will be conducted on the first Wednesday of every month at the offices of the superintending engineers. Industrial consumers whose issues remain unresolved at that stage can present them directly to the CMD at the corporate office in Tirupati on the third Wednesday of every month.

The CMD said the initiative aims to ensure quicker resolution of industrial power problems and appealed to consumers to make use of the facility. Apart from this forum, consumers can also report electricity-related issues by calling the toll-free numbers 1912 or 1800-425-15533, or by sending messages to the WhatsApp number 9133331912.