APSPDCL to Launch EV Charging Network Along National Highways

Tirupati: The Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL) is planning to establish Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations along national highways to cater to the rapidly growing number of EV users. The initiative aligns with the Central and State governments’ push to strengthen EV infrastructure and promote sustainable mobility.

APSPDCL chairman and managing director Siva Sankar Lotheti announced the proposal during a high-level review meeting held on Wednesday with directors P. Ayub Khan, K. Guravaiah, and K. Ramamohan Rao, along with chief general manager J. Ramana Devi and superintending engineers from the nine districts under the corporation’s jurisdiction.

Lotheti noted that several sub-stations are strategically located along national highways, offering both adequate power supply and physical space—making them ideal for setting up charging facilities. He directed the superintending engineers to identify suitable sub-stations and assess the feasibility of installing EV chargers in their vicinity.

Officials have also been instructed to study the operational models, consumer demand, and cost structures of existing EV charging stations, and to prepare a comprehensive proposal. The CMD further directed that the feasibility of using government lands, hospital premises, and public spaces for the project should also be examined. A detailed report on the identified locations must be submitted within a week.

In addition, Lotheti announced that a pilot project will be launched to install prepaid smart meters in 100 households of electricity employees in each of the nine districts under APSPDCL’s jurisdiction. The objective is to test the functionality, user experience, and efficiency of the meters before rolling out the system to the general public.

“As part of the pilot, we will test e-wallet recharge options, billing updates, and SMS alert services through the meters. Only after confirming their reliability and user-friendliness will we extend the rollout to all consumers,” he stated.

Lotheti also instructed officials to expedite the installation of smart meters for 11 kV feeders and distribution transformers, stressing that such upgrades are crucial for real-time power monitoring, improved load management, and reduction of distribution losses across APSPDCL’s supply network.