APSPDCL to Launch ‘Dial Your CMD’ Initiative for Direct Public Interaction

Tirupati: The Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL) is set to launch a new initiative titled ‘Dial Your APSPDCL CMD’ from November 3, enabling consumers to directly contact the company’s top management for resolution of electricity-related grievances.

APSPDCL chairman and managing director Siva Sankar Lotheti on Sunday announced that the interactive session will be held every Monday from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at the APSPDCL corporate office in Tirupati. He stated that this marks the first time the power distribution company has offered such a direct communication platform for consumers across all its operational districts.

The programme will cover nine districts under APSPDCL’s jurisdiction — Tirupati, Chittoor, Nellore, Kadapa, Annamayya, Kurnool, Nandyala, Anantapur, and Sri Sathya Sai. During the sessions, consumers can call 8977716661 to raise grievances or seek clarifications on billing, power supply interruptions, or other service-related issues. Those unable to call may also send complaints via WhatsApp at 9133331912.

Lotheti said the initiative reflects APSPDCL’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and efficient grievance redressal. He urged consumers to utilise the opportunity to communicate their concerns directly, enabling the company to respond swiftly and improve overall service quality across the region.