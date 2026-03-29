APSPDCL Targets 25,000 Rooftop Solar Units By April 14

TIRUPATI: The Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL) has set a target to install rooftop solar systems for 25,000 households by April 14 under a special drive, with priority for SC and ST consumers across its jurisdiction.

Reviewing progress during a visit to the solar equipment warehouse at Renigunta on Sunday, APSPDCL chairman and managing director Siva Sankar Lotheti said the drive is aimed at covering eligible SC and ST households within the deadline. He said agencies have been instructed to prepare detailed plans, deploy adequate staff and ensure quality installations.

He said the ‘Suryaghar Utsav’ will be held from April 4 to April 14 to create awareness and expedite implementation. The programme is being carried out in Nellore, Tirupati, Chittoor, Kadapa, Annamayya, Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur and Sri Sathya Sai districts.

The CMD said installation works have already been initiated for 29,000 households across APSPDCL limits. “Work is underway in 36 sections with a total capacity of 58 MWp. So far, systems have been installed for 1,400 households, and the remaining works are in progress,” he said.

Later, he inspected rooftop solar installations at Madibaka village in Yerpedu mandal of Tirupati district. He said solar systems are being installed for 60 SC/ST households in the village, of which 17 have been completed, and directed officials to complete the remaining works at the earliest.