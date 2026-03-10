APSPDCL Plans to Set Up 162 EV Charging Stations

Nellore: At a time when many consumers are hesitant to buy electric vehicles due to concerns about charging infrastructure availability, the Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL) has proposed establishing EV public charging stations at 162 locations across its jurisdiction.

The charging stations, equipped with 13 kW light EV AC/DC chargers, will be set up under the PM-E Drive initiative to support the state government’s push for clean mobility and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, said APSPDCL chairman and managing director Siva Sankar Lotheti.

The proposal is part of APSPDCL’s broader strategic plan to emerge as the no. 1 power distribution company in India, focusing on reliable, affordable, and environmentally sustainable electricity services. The Discom is also accelerating renewable energy adoption and energy efficiency initiatives.

As part of the clean energy roadmap, APSPDCL has set ambitious targets for feeder-level solarisation under the PM-KUSUM 2.0 scheme, planning to add 550 MW of solar capacity annually from 2026–27 to 2029–30, totalling 2,200 MW. In addition, a 500 MW / 1000 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) is under implementation in the first phase.

To review energy efficiency initiatives and future strategies, the CMD held a virtual interaction with Dr. Ajay Mathur, professor at IIT Delhi and former director general of the Bureau of Energy Efficiency. Directors Ayub Khan and Guravaiah, along with senior officials, participated in the meeting.

The CMD also highlighted the state government’s initiative to develop the Kuppam constituency in the Chittoor district as India’s first net-zero model constituency, focusing on large-scale adoption of green energy and sustainable development.

Key initiatives under the programme include installation of 4.36 MW solar capacity benefiting 7,489 SC and ST consumers, 39.75 MW rooftop solar systems covering over 48,000 households, and a 50 MW / 100 MWh BESS project.

APSPDCL is also working closely with the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), and the state energy conservation mission to adopt advanced technologies and strengthen energy-efficient power distribution services.