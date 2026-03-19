APSPDCL Paces Up PM Surya Ghar Scheme in Its Jurisdiction

Kurnool:Implementation of the centre’s flagship PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana is gaining momentum in south Andhra Pradesh, particularly within the AP Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL) jurisdiction.

Aimed at promoting rooftop solar installations for households, the scheme seeks to provide free electricity while accelerating the shift towards renewable energy.

Officials say the steady rise in applications reflects growing awareness and interest among consumers, including those in rural areas.

According to official data, total 2,07,836 consumers have been covered under the programme so far, with a projected solar capacity of 415.67 MW. All 53 divisions / clusters identified under the scheme have been issued Letters of Award (LoAs), marking a key milestone in execution.

Field-level activity has picked up pace. Around 1,12,300 rooftop surveys have been completed, while 45,861 systems have cleared Factory Acceptance Testing (FAT), indicating readiness for installation.

District-wise trends show Nandyal and Kadapa leading in FAT completion, reflecting faster readiness on the ground. Tirupati and Nellore are ahead in rooftop surveys. Sri Sathya Sai, Anantapur and Annamayya districts are still in early stages with limited FAT progress.

A senior official of Non-conventional Energy Development Corporation of AP (NEDCAP) said, “Solar energy will play a crucial role in meeting future demand while reducing dependence on conventional sources.”

Affirming this, Pavan Kumar, a farmer from Appayapalle village in Kadapa district, said the scheme has significantly reduced his electricity expenses. “After installing the rooftop solar unit, my power bill has almost come down to zero. It is a big relief,” he declared.

The scheme offers up to 300 units of free electricity per month, along with substantial savings on annual power bills. Consumers can earn additional income by exporting surplus power to the grid under net metering. The centre provides a subsidy of up to ₹78,000, depending on system capacity.

PM Surya Ghar – APSPDCL Status



District – No. of Consumers – Capacity (MW)



Nellore: 32,534 – 65.06



Tirupati: 42,430 – 84.86

Chittoor: 21,530 – 43.06

Kadapa: 21,485 – 42.96

Sri Sathya Sai: 11,987 – 23.97

Anantapur: 17,870 –- 35.74

Nandyal: 22,590 – 45.18

Kurnool: 23,077 – 46.16

Annamayya: 14,333 – 28.68

.........

Total: 2,07,836 – 415.67