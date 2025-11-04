APSPDCL Launches Dial Your CMD to Address Grievances

Tirupati: The Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL) has launched a new initiative titled ‘Dial Your CMD’ to ensure quick redressal of electricity-related issues being faced by consumers.

The first session of the programme was held at the APSPDCL corporate office in Tirupati on Monday, where Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Siva Sankar Lotheti interacted directly with consumers from Tirupati, Chittoor, Nellore, Kadapa, Annamayya, Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur, and Sri Sathya Sai districts. A total of 87 consumers presented their grievances during the session. The issues raised included delays in replacing burnt or stolen transformers, low-voltage problems damaging appliances, requests for agricultural connections, the shifting of lines passing over houses or school premises, the replacement of iron poles, the removal of tree branches near power lines, and interruptions in power supply.

CMD Lotheti said the programme was introduced to personally understand and resolve consumer problems across APSPDCL limits. He assured that steps would be taken to quickly resolve the issues, taking into account technical aspects in each area. “To monitor and speed up the process, a nodal officer has been appointed for each of the nine districts. These officers will coordinate with local officials and supervise the resolution of issues until completion,” he said.

The CMD noted that the initiative would help improve accountability and efficiency among officials, ensuring faster grievance redressal. He also warned that strict action would be taken against any staff showing negligence in addressing consumer complaints. Directors P. Ayub Khan (Projects & IT), K. Guravaiah (Technical & HRD), and K. Ramamohan Rao (Finance - FAC), along with chief general managers P.H. Janakiram, J. Ramana Devi, K. Adiseshaiah, M. Umapathi, M. Murali Kumar, and several senior engineers and officials, were present.