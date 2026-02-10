APSPDCL Begins Shift to Prepaid Smart Meters for Govt. Services

Tirupati: As part of efforts to modernise power services, the Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL) has begun converting smart meters installed at government institutions and public utilities into prepaid meters across nine districts. Addressing a meeting at the APSPDCL corporate office on Monday, CMD Shivashankar Loteti said the initiative covers Nellore, Tirupati, Chittoor, Annamayya, Kadapa, Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, Kurnool and Nandyal districts. Smart meters already installed for government offices, municipalities, water works, street lighting and public utilities are being upgraded with prepaid functionality.

A total of over 1.15 lakh government services across the nine districts are being enabled for prepaid operation. Loteti said e-wallet facilities have been introduced to simplify recharges, help users monitor consumption and improve accountability in power usage. The prepaid system will be extended to other consumer categories in phases.

Earlier, 39 grievances were received during the ‘Dial Your CMD’ programme, with assurances of early resolution.