APSLSA Urges Advocates to Wear Helmets

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
16 July 2024 6:13 PM GMT
An informal survey prior to 2014 had revealed that only 5 per cent of two-wheeler riders were wearing helmets. It increased to 20 per cent in 2015 and is 30 per cent at present.(Representational image)
Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) conducted an awareness programme for advocates on the necessity of wearing helmets while riding motorcycles. This event was held on the premises of the High Court on Tuesday.

Addressing the advocates, APSLSA member secretary M. Babitha explained the directions issued by the High Court in a recent verdict and emphasised the importance of wearing helmets while riding two-wheelers. APSLSA secretary G. Malathi highlighted that nearly 3,000 motorcyclists who were not wearing helmets were killed in road accidents last year, underscoring the severity of the issue.

APSLSA administrative officer H. Amara Rangeswara Rao elaborated on the dangers of not wearing a helmet while riding. He stated that in the event of an accident, it could result in the loss of life or severe injuries to the limbs of family members.

The High Court Bar Association president K. Chidambaram noted the increasing number of vehicle accidents and stressed the need for wearing helmets

