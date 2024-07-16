APSLSA Urges Advocates to Wear Helmets

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) conducted an awareness programme for advocates on the necessity of wearing helmets while riding motorcycles. This event was held on the premises of the High Court on Tuesday.

Addressing the advocates, APSLSA member secretary M. Babitha explained the directions issued by the High Court in a recent verdict and emphasised the importance of wearing helmets while riding two-wheelers. APSLSA secretary G. Malathi highlighted that nearly 3,000 motorcyclists who were not wearing helmets were killed in road accidents last year, underscoring the severity of the issue.

APSLSA administrative officer H. Amara Rangeswara Rao elaborated on the dangers of not wearing a helmet while riding. He stated that in the event of an accident, it could result in the loss of life or severe injuries to the limbs of family members.

The High Court Bar Association president K. Chidambaram noted the increasing number of vehicle accidents and stressed the need for wearing helmets