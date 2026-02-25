APSFTVTDC Invites Applications for Nandi Nataka, Kandukuri Theatre Awards

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh State Film, Television and Theatre Development Corporation (APSFTVTDC) has invited applications for the Nandi Nataka Awards–2025 and the Kandukuri Prestigious and Distinguished Awards–2026.

Managing director K.S. Viswanathan said the awards aim to recognise excellence and sustained contribution to Telugu theatre.

For the Nandi Nataka Awards–2025, applications are invited in various categories, including Telugu verse dramas, social plays and skits, children’s plays, college and university productions, and books authored on theatre. Theatre societies, schools, colleges, universities and individuals are eligible to apply under the respective categories.

Viswanathan said the Kandukuri awards will be presented on April 16, marking the 178th birth anniversary of social reformer and playwright Kandukuri Veeresalingam, which is observed as Theatre Day. On the occasion, prestigious and distinguished awards will be conferred on outstanding artistes, technicians, writers and directors at both State and district levels for their contribution to the theatre movement.

He clarified that previous recipients of State-level awards are not eligible to apply again, while those who had earlier received district-level awards may apply for consideration at the state level.

Eligible applicants can download the prescribed application forms from the corporation’s official website, www.apsftvtdc.in. Both the online application and a printed copy, along with supporting documents, must be submitted on or before March 26, 2026.

Completed applications should be submitted in person at the APSFTVTDC office at the Andhra Pradesh State Film Development Corporation premises, Pandit Nehru Bus Station complex, NTR Administrative Block, fourth floor, Vijayawada.