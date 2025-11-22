APSECM Invites Schools for Short Videos’ Contest on Saving Energy

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) has called upon schools across the state to enthusiastically participate in the Short Video Competition–2025 on energy efficiency and conservation. APGENCO managing director and APSECM chief executive officer (CEO) S. Nagalakshmi said the event offers a platform for students to creatively express their ideas on sustainable energy practices. She urged school managements, teachers and parents to work towards maximum participation from their wards, saying it would help inculcate awareness of responsible energy usage among young learners. The competition is being organised as part of the 2025 National Energy Conservation Week being celebrated from December 14 to December 20. The theme for the week is “Bright Ideas, Brighter Future: Energy Efficiency Challenge for School Children.” The initiative seeks to inspire students to propose innovative and practical solutions for energy efficiency and environmental protection. The APSECM CEO said inculcating energy sensitivity from a young age is vital for building a sustainable future. She said Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Energy minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar, and chief secretary K. Vijayanand are guiding the state’s energy conservation vision. The contest is open to students of Class 8 to Class 10. Participants can submit original 30 seconds to 2 minutes-long short videos in MP4 format in Telugu, English, or Hindi. The last date for submitting the entries is December 10, 2025. Attractive prizes of ₹20,000, ₹10,000, and ₹5,000 will be awarded to the top three entries, besides 10 consolation prizes. Further, they will be felicitated during the valedictory session of the Energy Conservation Week. Further details are available at https://sites.google.com/view/apsecm/short-video-competition

For clarifications, one can contact APSECM office at energyclubs.secm@gmail.com or 0866-2457620. Entries can be uploaded through the link https://forms.gle/ZK3c8EKdWNZ7Ykv7A.