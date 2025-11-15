AP’s Per Capita Income To Touch $42k: CM

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has said the state’s per capita income would touch $42,000. “When we realise the Swarna Andhra dream by 2047, the state’s economy would touch $2.4 trillion,” he said.

Addressing the valedictory session of the CII Partnership Summit on Saturday evening, the chief minister said AP would leverage India's demographic dividend to drive unprecedented economic growth.

"Amidst a global workforce crisis, India's young workforce is a silver lining and will reap advantages for the next 20-30 years," the chief minister said, highlighting the country's unique position in the global economy.

Expressing satisfaction at the summit's outcome, Naidu said the platform resulted in crucial cultural exchange and global harmony. The event was strengthened by the exchange of ideas and cross-learning opportunities on business and social issues.

He said the summit witnessed participation from 30 ministers from different countries, featured over 67 sessions, attracted 3,000 delegates including more than 650 overseas participants from 60 countries, facilitated 700 business-to-business sessions, and resulted in several MoUs.

Todd McClay, New Zealand's minister for trade, investment, agriculture and forestry, said both India and his country were working on highly effective free trade agreements.

Jodi McKay, director of Australia-India CEO forum business council of Australia, called the energy demonstrated by Andhra Pradesh "inspiring." She noted that the ongoing second stage of the FTA negotiations between the two countries “is only possible when businesses work together.”

Rodney Riviere from GIZ Germany highlighted ongoing partnerships in renewable energy, including agroecology projects aimed at reducing carbon impact of rice farmers.

Edith Nordmann from the Netherlands India chamber of commerce and trade said Andhra Pradesh was positioning itself at the forefront of India's next phase of industrial and technological growth.

Richard Rossow from the center for strategic and international studies, USA, expressed hope that Visakhapatnam would blossom into a hub of economic activities.

Rajiv Memani, CII president and EY chairman and CEO, appreciated the chief minister for showcasing India and the state in the most spectacular way.

CII director general Chandrajit Banerjee noted that the summit showcased impactful business-to-government, government-to-government, and business-to-business partnerships in sectors including health and education.