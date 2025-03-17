AP’s Natural Farming Pilot Project in Zambia Successful

Vijayawada: The Rythu Sadhikara Samstha (RySS) of Andhra Pradesh has successfully launched a Natural Farming (NF) pilot programme in the African nation of Zambia, marking a transformative step towards sustainable and regenerative agriculture there.

The project, implemented at Valponasca Learning Farm (Luwingu) and Kasisi Agricultural Training Centre (Lusaka), envisages chemical-free, climate-resilient farming models under a natural farming methodology.

The project’s executive chairman, Vijay Kumar, said RySS successfully launched the pilot programme in Zambia in September 2024. With natural farming, the Zambian farmers have reported significant improvements in soil health, enhanced moisture retention and early signs of increased productivity compared to conventional methods.

As part of the project, the RySS team of technical officers Irfan Shaik and Gorle Ravi Chandra, along with NF experts Ravi Chandra, Siva Sankar, Sukanya and Nagendramma, under the guidance of Lakshma Naik, CTIO (chief technology and innovative officer, RySS), is collaborating closely with local partners.

They are ensuring effective knowledge transfer and widespread adoption of sustainable farming practices, he said.

Sister Modester Chansa, director at Valponasca Learning Farm, said, “This initiative has opened new possibilities for sustainable farming in Zambia. The Indian natural farming models are not just improving soil fertility but is also poised to empower our farmers and make them self-sufficient. We are eager to see its long-term impact.”

Rev father Claus Recktenwald, director at Kasisi Agricultural Training Centre, Lusaka, felt: “We have seen many farming models in the past, but the way RySS integrates soil regeneration, water conservation and biodiversity is unique. This could be a game-changer for our food security.”

Local students from Evergreen College of Agriculture, Super Shine College of Agriculture, Kasisi Agricultural Training Centre and Valponasca Learning Farm are also actively engaged in the pilot project.

These students are conducting field research, monitoring plant growth and studying soil health improvements. They are also learning about bio-stimulants like Jeevamrutham and Drava Jeevamrutham, helping integrate natural farming principles into academic curricula and agricultural research.

Meanwhile, in a joint initiative between the University of Zambia (UNZA) School of Agricultural Science and Wageningen University, 24 PhD students from diverse African and international backgrounds participated in a study tour at Kasisi Agricultural Training Center (KATC).

This tour, under the theme "Transdisciplinary Approaches to Promote Food and Nutrition Security in Africa and Advance Sustainable Development Goals", provided the students with an in-depth understanding of dairy farming and climate-resilient natural farming, which are key drivers of sustainable food systems in Africa.

Vijay Kumar said, “The team has established several key natural farming models, including the Maize A-Grade Model, Groundnut A-Grade Model, Vegetable A-Grade Model, ATM (Any Time Money) Model, and Pre-Monsoon Dry Sowing (PMDS).

He said these models showcase the effectiveness of natural farming in boosting productivity and soil health without the use of chemical inputs. The results of the pilot programme have revealed a stark contrast between natural farming plots and conventional control plots.