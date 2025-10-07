AP’s Natural Farming Model Draws Global Attention

Vijayawada: A 30-member international delegation from Brazil, the UAE and Sri Lanka, which concluded their field visits to Andhra Pradesh's natural farming sites, has praised the state's innovative approach to sustainable agriculture.

During a debriefing session held here on Monday, the special chief secretary to agriculture, Budithi Rajasekhar, attributed this success to strong government leadership, scientific validation, and community participation, particularly women's empowerment through self-help groups.

"APCNF is not about returning to traditional methods—it's an evolving science that challenges chemical farming," he stated.

He announced plans to bring 40 per cent of the state's agricultural land under natural farming within five years.

The Brazilian delegates, who spent two days observing farming practices in East Godavari district, highlighted the transformative role of women farmers in driving agro-ecological change. Vivian Liborio de Almeida from Brazil's Ministry of Agrarian Development noted strong parallels between APCNF and Brazil's family farming initiatives. He said there was a potential for structured Indo-Brazilian collaboration in agro-ecology.

T. Vijay Kumar, executive vice chairman of RySS, emphasized that APCNF prioritizes practical expertise over formal qualifications when selecting extension workers, enhancing system credibility. Delegates learned about soil health management through microbiology, bio stimulants and year-round cover crops.

The global team raised questions about certification processes, water management and technology access while expressing interest in replicating AP’s community-led model.