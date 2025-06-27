AP’s First Super ECBC-Compliant Building Opens in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: In a significant move towards energy-efficient infrastructure, Energy minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar inaugurated Andhra Pradesh’s first Super ECBC (Energy Conservation Building Code)-compliant building in Sagar Nagar at Visakhapatnam on Friday. He hailed it as a milestone in sustainable public infrastructure.

The Super ECBC building will serve as a state-level corporate training hub for power sector employees, including linemen and engineers. Equipped with SCADA, RMU, transformer and meter testing labs, it will facilitate skill development in advanced technologies.The minister said, “This facility will play a key role in improving field operations and reducing accidents.” He handed over 20 compassionate appointment letters and confirmed support of ₹5 lakh each for the families of deceased employees.Ravi Kumar described the facility as a testament to the state's commitment to green development in the face of growing environmental challenges. He emphasised on the urgency of achieving the target of 20 lakh rooftop solar connections, with minimum 10,000 installations in every assembly constituency.Ravi Kumar reaffirmed support for the agricultural sector saying uninterrupted nine-hour daytime power supply will be made available under the PM-KUSUM scheme. He highlighted the government’s outreach efforts to remote tribal and forest areas.During the event, AP chief secretary K. Vijayanand said the Super ECBC building has the potential to become a model for other states. He said training in advanced technologies at the building will enhance efficiency and safety during transmission and distribution of energy.APEPDCL chairman and managing director I. Prudhvi Tej said AT&C losses have decreased from 10.1 per cent to 7.5 per cent, with over 97 per cent of 5.54 lakh consumer complaints being resolved. He pointed out that approximately 2,000 rooftop solar installations have been installed in Visakhapatnam under the PM Suryaghar initiative, while 18 out of 34 RDSS substations are now operational. Additionally, free electricity connections are being provided to tribal communities under the PM JANMAN initiative.The minister visited the SCADA facility at Pedawaltair and the Gas Insulated Substation, where he planted a sapling.