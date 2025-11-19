AP’s Efforts To Boost MSME Clusters By Improving Infrastructure

VIJAYAWADA: MSME minister Kondapalli Srinivas has emphasized the strengthening of the MSME ecosystem in Andhra Pradesh while addressing a meeting in Delhi.

The minister held talks with Rajneesh, additional secretary and development commissioner of the central ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

Srinivas highlighted the significant projects under way in the state that are vital to MSME development. He outlined the state's efforts to boost MSME clusters by improving necessary infrastructure and leveraging geographical advantages to enhance the ecosystem.

He underscored the state government's initiatives to establish a conducive environment for small-scale industries on a large scale and sought central government support for the provision of essential infrastructure.

The minister's Delhi visit was part of a broader strategy under AP’s Industrial Policy 2025, which envisions building 175 MSME parks with ready-to-use facilities such as power, roads, and water to reduce startup costs and foster business growth.

Srinivas explained to the department functionaries about the state's ambitious measures to develop MSME clusters and infrastructure, emphasizing the importance of cooperative central assistance for the provision of these essential facilities.