AP’s EAGLE Wing Sets 2026 Roadmap To Intensify Anti-Drug Operations

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has drawn national attention for its sustained crackdown on narcotics, with ganja cultivation completely eradicated and inter-State drug networks significantly weakened, EAGLE Team IG Ravikrishna said on Saturday.

Reviewing a year of intensified operations, the IG said the EAGLE wing was strengthened as a dedicated division and worked in close coordination with district SPs, collectors and departments such as Forest, Agriculture and Revenue, leveraging the NCORD mechanism.

He said Operation Chaitanya, launched after Alluri Sitarama Raju district was identified as a ganja cultivation hub in 2024, played a key role. Through drone surveillance, satellite mapping, cordon-and-search operations, awareness drives and promotion of alternative crops, ganja cultivation was eliminated—an achievement acknowledged at national ANTF and Apex NCORD meetings in New Delhi.

Under Operation Garuda, efforts are under way to curb opioid abuse, while “EAGLE on Trains” intensified vigilance across 21 categories of trains. Enforcement of the COTPA Act, 2003, under Operation Safe Campus Zone, led to inspections of 45,000 shops near educational institutions and fines totalling ₹75 lakh.

Ravikrishna said over 40,000 EAGLE Clubs were formed, reaching 20 lakh students through awareness campaigns, including “Drugs Vaddu Bro”. The PIT NDPS Act, 1988 was invoked to detain 96 repeat offenders, with 296 proposals sent to the government. A total of 1.12 lakh kg of ganja was destroyed and convictions secured in 157 cases.

He said the 2026 roadmap focuses on disrupting financial networks, expanding technology-driven surveillance, women-centric awareness programmes and launching “EAGLE at the Doorstep.” Citizens were urged to report drug-related activity through the 1972 call centre, with assurance of confidentiality.