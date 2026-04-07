AP’s Capital is Amaravati: Naidu

He said this in a post on ‘X with a gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice. In another post, he said, “On behalf of my people of Andhra Pradesh, I express profound gratitude to President Droupadi Murmu Ji for her gracious assent to the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation (Amendment) Act, 2026, fulfilling the long-cherished dream of our capital.”

“I thank the Union Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji for his commitment to our state and his guidance, all MPs who supported the Bill, our state leaders, and every citizen who stood with us. This is a victory for my people of Andhra Pradesh, especially my farmers of Amaravati,” he added.