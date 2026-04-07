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AP’s Capital is Amaravati: Naidu

Andhra Pradesh
7 April 2026 9:08 AM IST

This is a victory for people of Andhra Pradesh, especially farmers of Amaravati: Naidu

AP’s Capital is Amaravati: Naidu
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Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday announced that the capital of Andhra Pradesh is Amaravati.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
andhra pradesh news chandrababu naidu Amaravati gazette notification 
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