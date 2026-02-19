AP’s Borrowings Rise To ₹4.91l Crore In 2023–24 From ₹1.48l Crore In 2014–15

VIJAYAWADA: Borrowings of the Andhra Pradesh government have year-on-year gone up to ₹4.91 lakh crore in 2023–24 from ₹1.48 lakh crore in 2014–15.

Responding to queries raised by members including Kumbha Ravibabu, Mondikota Aruna Kumara and Pandula Ravindra Babu in the AP Legislative Council here on Wednesday, Finance minister for Payyavula Keshav provided details of the annual outstanding debt of the AP government during the financial years from 2014–15 to 2023–24.

As per the figures provided by the finance minister the debt in 2014–15 stood at ₹1,48,743.46 crore. Thereafter, the debt figures are ₹1,69,458.08 crore in 2015–16; ₹1,94,862.16 crore in 2016–17; ₹2,23,705.96 crore in 2017–18; ₹2,57,509.90 crore in 2017–18; ₹3,01,802.37 crore in 2019–20; ₹3,50,556.91 crore in 2020–21; ₹3,78,086.60 crore in 2021–22; ₹4,29,525.73 crore in 2022–23; and ₹4,91,734.31 crore in in 2023–24.

As per the State Finances’ Audit Report of Principal Accountant General (Audit), the outstanding off-budget borrowings as on March 31, 2024 are ₹1,40,470 crore.

The total borrowings, liabilities of the government and the public sector undertakings as on June 12, 2024 are ₹9,74,556 crore, as published in a white paper.

The details are government debt ₹4,38,278 crore, public account liabilities ₹80,914 crore, corporation debt ₹ 2,48,677 crore, dues to civil supplies for subsidy ₹36,000 crore, dues to power sector ₹34,267 crore, outstanding debts to vendors and schemes ₹1,13,244 crore, outstanding dues to employees ₹21,980 crore and non-contribution to sinking fund ₹1,196 crore.

Further, the state government has borrowed to the tune of ₹60,485.40 crore in 2024–25 and ₹53,878.71 crore in 2025–26 up to December 31, 2025.