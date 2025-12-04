AP’s 3-day YUVA 2025 Festival from December 18

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Youth Services Department will organise the state’s youth festival YUVA 2025 for three days from December 18. The aim of the festival is to identify and nurture the hidden skills within AP’s young people

Providing details during a press conference at the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh headquarters within the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada on Thursday, SAAP vice chairman and managing director S. Bharani said the festivities, under the theme – Youth for Swarnandhra – will be organised at the KL University campus in Vaddeswaram. The focus will be on harnessing creativity and ideas of youth in shaping AP’s development vision.

Competitions will be held for youth aged between 15 years and 29 years. 700 participants are expected from all 26 districts of the state. Toppers at the district-level competitions will compete at AP level. The state winners will represent Andhra Pradesh at the National Youth Festival 2026 to be organised in New Delhi from January 10 to January 12 in the coming year.

As per the central government’s guidelines, contests will be in seven categories—Folk Dance, Folk Song, Painting, Advertisement Creation, Poetry Writing, Short Story Writing and Innovation Science Exhibition. Top two persons in each category will receive first and second prizes, certificates and mementoes, while all other participants will be awarded participation certificates.

SAAP VC and MD said YUVA 2025 will feature Panel Discussions, Youth Con and Youth Impact Labs, aimed at encouraging collaboration and widening exposure among participants.

The festival will open with a Grand Carnival Parade featuring contingents from all 26 districts, with over 2,000 youth shortlisted for taking part in the carnival.

Organisations such as CII, I-WIN, AP Chamber of Commerce, global Telugu associations, NSS, NGOs and community groups have partnered to offer global exposure to the event and its participants.