April 9 Set As Deadline for Land Pooling for Amaravati Road

Vijayawada: Municipal administration and urban development minister P. Narayana on Friday set April 9 as the deadline for farmers to voluntarily surrender the remaining land required for the Seed Access Road project in Amaravati, warning that the government would resort to land acquisition if the land is not handed over by then.

Speaking to the media after inspecting development works in the capital region, the minister said about 4.5 acres of land are still pending for the project. He urged farmers to cooperate under the Land Pooling Scheme, failing which the government would initiate acquisition proceedings after depositing compensation as per law.

Narayana said small stretches of pending land were delaying key infrastructure works in Amaravati. Nearly 1,500 km of layout roads, drainage and sewerage networks are currently under development in the capital region, and even minor obstacles could slow the pace of construction.

Earlier, the minister inspected the construction of a steel bridge across the Buckingham Canal, part of the Amaravati Seed Access Road project. He said contractors had assured that the bridge would be completed by the end of this month.

Two additional bridges will also be constructed across the Kondaveeti Vagu and the Guntur Channel. Once completed, the Seed Access Road will directly connect to the Mangalagiri road, improving access to the capital.

The minister said construction of 4,026 residential units for legislators, IAS officers and government employees of Group I, Group II and Group D categories was nearing completion. Finishing works, such as fixing cupboards and doors, are underway, and the houses are expected to be handed over by the end of next month.

Narayana also inspected the damaged road stretch between Thullur and Tadikonda along with roads and buildings officials, following complaints from motorists travelling from Guntur to Amaravati. He said heavy vehicle movement linked to construction activity had damaged the Tadikonda–Rayapudi road. Tenders for reconstruction have been completed and the work will be finished within six months.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to rapid development of Amaravati, the minister appealed to farmers to cooperate with the capital construction works.