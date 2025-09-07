 Top
APPSC Forest Recruitment Exams Pass Off Peacefully

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
7 Sept 2025 10:39 PM IST

Over 10,000 candidates attend screening tests; officials ensure a malpractice-free process

The Forest Recruitment Exams held screening tests at multiple examination centers in Tirupati on Sunday. (File Image)

Tirupati: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) conducted screening tests for the recruitment of forest beat officers, assistant beat officers, and forest section officers at several examination centres in Tirupati on Sunday. District revenue officer (DRO) G. Narasimhulu inspected the examination centres and reported that strict measures were implemented to prevent malpractices and mass copying. The tests were conducted in offline/OMR mode in two sessions: the first from 10 am to 12:30 pm and the second from 3 pm to 5:30 pm. The DRO noted that the examinations were held in a peaceful atmosphere. According to officials, a total of 10,493 candidates were scheduled to appear for the morning session, with 8,670 attending and 1,823 absent. In the afternoon session, 1,690 candidates were scheduled to take the exams, of whom 1,335 attended and 358 were absent.

