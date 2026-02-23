Appoint ANMs, Cooks To Curb Student Deaths in Ashram Schools: Tribals Aruna

Visakhapatnam: Tribals in Manyam district have raised concerns over conditions in Ashram Schools, alleging that a promise by Tribal Welfare Minister Sandhya Rani to appoint Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs) remains unfulfilled. A petition was submitted to ST Commission member Katraka Malleswara Rao at the MPDO office in Komarada mandal, seeking immediate appointment of ANMs and cooks to prevent further student deaths and to support bereaved families. Leaders of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), Andhra Pradesh Agricultural Workers Union, Girijana Sangam and KVPS alleged that 16 students have died in the past four years, blaming successive governments for neglect. They said schools are functioning without medical staff, with principals or wardens stepping in during emergencies. At Ulipiri Ashram School, which has 341 students, the warden is reportedly paying ₹6,000 per month from his own pocket to engage a private ANM. The leaders also flagged irregular release of menu charges and severe shortage of cooks, with in some cases a single cook preparing meals for hundreds of students. They criticised district officials for inadequate field supervision. The petitioners demanded appointment of ANMs in all Ashram Schools, regular release of food funds, adequate cooking staff and a thorough probe into student deaths, urging the government and ITDA officials to act immediately to safeguard tribal students’ health and safety.