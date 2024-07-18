Applications open for RIMC entrance exam 2025

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (AP PSC) has announced the commencement of applications for the Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC) entrance examination for the July 2025 term.

The entrance exam, aimed at admitting boys and girls into Class VIII at RIMC, Dehradun, will be held on Dec 1, 2024, across designated centres in various states.

The RIMC, known for its rigorous academic and military training, invites candidates aged between 11½ to 13 years as of July 1, 2025, to apply. Applicants must either be currently enrolled in Class VII or have passed the Seventh grade from a recognised school by the admission date. The examination will cover subjects including Mathematics, General Knowledge and English, followed by a viva-voce for successful candidates.

Candidates who clear the written test will proceed to a viva-voce interview, assessing their intelligence, personality, and communication skills.

Subsequently, a medical examination at designated Military Hospitals will determine the final selection based on medical fitness.

Application forms, along with necessary documents such as birth certificates, domicile proof and Aadhar cards must be submitted in duplicate to the Assistant Secretary (Exams), A.P. Public Service Commission, Vijayawada, by Sept 30, 2024.

The application fee is Rs 600 for General candidates and Rs 555 for SC/ST candidates, payable via online transaction or demand draft. Interested applicants are advised to visit the RIMC website (www.rimc.gov.in) for detailed instructions and updates regarding the examination process.

Further information on the exam centres and application procedures can be obtained from the Commission’s office in Vijayawada.