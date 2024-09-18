 Top
Applications open for AP Tourism Excellence Awards

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
17 Sep 2024 7:23 PM GMT
Applications open for AP Tourism Excellence Awards
(Representational Image: DC)

Vijayawada: The AP Tourism Development Authority is now accepting applications for the state-level Tourism Excellence Awards, which will be presented during the World Tourism Day 2024 celebrations. The Authority will award 41 prizes across 38 categories for the 2023-24 year.

Interested tour operators, hotel managers, and travel agencies that have demonstrated best practices in tourism are invited to apply. Application forms can be downloaded from the website [www.tourism.ap.gov.in](http://www.tourism.ap.gov.in). Completed forms should be submitted by September 22 to the AP Tourism Authority CEO's office, located on the fifth floor of Stalin Corporate Building, Auto Nagar, Vijayawada.

