Applications open for AP Tourism Excellence Awards

Vijayawada: The AP Tourism Development Authority is now accepting applications for the state-level Tourism Excellence Awards, which will be presented during the World Tourism Day 2024 celebrations. The Authority will award 41 prizes across 38 categories for the 2023-24 year.

Interested tour operators, hotel managers, and travel agencies that have demonstrated best practices in tourism are invited to apply. Application forms can be downloaded from the website [www.tourism.ap.gov.in](http://www.tourism.ap.gov.in). Completed forms should be submitted by September 22 to the AP Tourism Authority CEO's office, located on the fifth floor of Stalin Corporate Building, Auto Nagar, Vijayawada.