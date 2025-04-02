Applications invited for DIET faculty recruitment

Vijayawada:AP School Education department has announced recruitment for faculty positions at the 13 District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs) across the state.

According to the official notification, recruitment will be on a deputation basis to strengthen the educational infrastructure at these training institutes. School assistants, headmasters, and mandal educational officers meeting the eligibility criteria can apply for these positions.



Candidates must possess a minimum of 55 per cent marks in both their relevant subject and M.Ed., along with at least five years of experience as a school assistant. The maximum age limit for applicants is 58 years.



Interested candidates are required to submit their applications online by April 10, 2025, through the designated link. Following the online submission, applicants must forward a hard copy of their application via their respective District Educational Officers (DEO) to the principal of the concerned DIET.



The selection process includes a written examination scheduled on April 16 and April 17, followed by interviews on April 19. Applications will be reviewed on April 11, with deputation orders issued to successful candidates on April 21. Selected faculty members are expected to report to their assigned DIET colleges by April 22.