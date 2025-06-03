APPGECET-2025 To Be Held At Andhra University From June 6 to 8

HVISAKHAPATNAM: The state-level entrance examination for admission into M.Tech and M.Pharm programmes across engineering and pharmacy colleges in Andhra Pradesh—APPGECET-2025—will be conducted by Andhra University on behalf of the AP State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) from June 6 to 8.

In a press release, Andhra University Vice-Chancellor G.P. Raja Sekhar said the examination will be held in two sessions each day: the forenoon session from 9 am to 11 am, and the afternoon session from 2 pm to 4 pm.

The examination will be conducted for 13 branches of engineering and pharmacy. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website: https://cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/PGECET/PGECET/PGECETHomePage.aspx.

Raja Sekhar advised candidates to report any corrections in their hall tickets to the APPGECET help desk within 24 hours of downloading and no later than June 5, 2025.

All candidates are instructed to arrive at their respective test centres well in advance, as late arrivals will not be permitted entry.

A total of 14,014 candidates have registered for APPGECET-2025, including 6,999 male and 7,015 female candidates. The examination will be conducted across 18 test centres, including two centres in Hyderabad, Telangana.