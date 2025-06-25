APPGECET 2025 Results Out; 93.55% Pass Rate

Visakhapatnam: Results of the Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (APPGECET) 2025 were announced on Tuesday with an overall pass rate of 93.55 per cent across 13 engineering and pharmacy disciplines.

The results, announced by Andhra University under the state council of higher education (APSCHE) showed that 12,019 out of 14,231 registered candidates appeared for the examination. Some 11,244 students qualified for admission to M.Tech and M.Pharmacy courses across the state.

The results demonstrated gender disparity, with female candidates slightly outperforming their male counterparts. Of the qualified students, 5,753 girls achieved a pass rate of 94.50 per cent, while 5,491 boys secured a 92.58 per cent success rate.

Pharmacy emerged as the highest-scoring stream, with Akurathi Uma Maheswari from Prakasam district securing the top position with 94 marks. Mechanical Engineering followed closely with Kopanati Lokesh from Kakinada getting 89 marks, while Food Technology had Enjam Poojitha from Chittoor district scoring 90 marks.

In core engineering disciplines, both Computer Science and Chemical Engineering had toppers with 79 marks - Balibani Sunil from Visakhapatnam and P Vishnu Pratap from Visakhapatnam, respectively. Civil Engineering had Boya Bhaskar from Anantapuramu topping the scene with 78 marks.

Other notable performers were Santhosh VB from Tamil Nadu leading Geo-Engineering & Geo Informatics with 85 marks and Gadvala Sudha from Kadapa topping Electronics & Communication Engineering with 74 marks.

Notably, in the SC and ST categories, students are achieving a remarkable 100 per cent pass rate. Several districts showed exceptional performance, with Rajahmundry leading at 96.08 per cent, followed by Chittoor at 95.34 per cent, and Tirupati at 95.26 per cent pass.

The results were released by Education Minister Nara Lokesh on his social media platform. Lokesh said, "The APPGECET-2025 results are out with 93.55 per cent overall pass rate across 13 subjects of Engineering and Pharmacy.”

Qualified candidates can download their rank cards from the official website https://cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/PGECET or through the state's digital governance initiative via WhatsApp at 9552300009.