APPGCET-2025 Results Released; 88.6% Candidates Qualify

Tirupati: Education Minister Nara Lokesh released the results of the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (APPGCET) – 2025 on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media here, Sri Venkateswara University vice chancellor and APPGCET chairman Prof Appa Rao said 19,488 candidates out of 21,995 who appeared for the entrance test had qualified, recording a pass percentage of 88.6.

The test was done from June 9 to 12 across 31 subjects for admissions into 143 postgraduate programmes offered by 17 universities across AP.

This year, the examination was organised by SVU under supervision of the state council of higher education. Prof PC Venkateswarlu acted as convener for the test and Prof K Surendra Babu as the co-convener.

Prof Rao said the test was conducted at 31 centres in 25 areas across 13 districts of AP and in Hyderabad city.

Among those who appeared, 13,485 were women, of whom 12,025 qualified, resulting in a pass percentage of 89. Among the 8,510 male candidates, 7,463 cleared the test, with a pass rate of 87.7 per cent.

SVU Registrar Prof M Bhupathi Naidu, along with college principals and deans, was present at the media meet.