APPCB Leads Coastal Cleanup Drive In Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) marked International Coastal Cleanup Day with a vibrant environmental campaign along the city’s coastline. Held at Jodugullapalem and Rushikonda beaches, the event saw active participation from students, NGOs, government departments, industries, and residents.

The beach cleaning drive removed plastic and other waste, raising awareness about marine conservation. The “Beat the Plastic” rally energised the coast, with participants chanting slogans and displaying placards against single-use plastics.

To boost green cover, plantation activities were conducted, and saplings were distributed to encourage eco-friendly living. A pledge on environmental protection was administered, with attendees signing a Signature Board to affirm their commitment.

APPCB officials highlighted the need for collective action to combat plastic pollution and safeguard marine biodiversity, calling for sustained efforts to preserve coastal ecosystems for future generations.