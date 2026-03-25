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APPCB, DLSA Hold Workshop on Water Management in Vizag

Andhra Pradesh
25 March 2026 8:37 PM IST

The discussions also focused on the disproportionate burden on women in water collection and sanitation, particularly in rural areas

APPCB, DLSA Hold Workshop on Water Management in Vizag
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Representational Image. (Source:DC)

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB), in collaboration with the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), organised a workshop on the theme “Water and Gender” in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday to mark World Water Day.

Around 100 officials from APPCB, GVMC, DIC and Anakapalli district, along with industry representatives, participated in the event.

Speakers, including R. Sanyasi Naidu, U.B. Reddy, S. Shankar Naik and P.K.P. Prasad, stressed the importance of sustainable water management for public health and environmental protection. They highlighted measures such as rainwater harvesting, efficient irrigation, wastewater treatment and public awareness.

The discussions also focused on the disproportionate burden on women in water collection and sanitation, particularly in rural areas.

Industry representatives from HPCL, Coromandel, Rain CII and Visakha Pharmacity shared best practices on responsible water use and conservation.

The workshop concluded with a call for collective responsibility to protect water resources and promote gender-sensitive approaches to sustainability.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) greater visakhapatnam municipal corporation (gvmc) Anakapalli district 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vishakhapatnam 
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