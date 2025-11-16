APPCB, CII Partner For Sustainable Industrial Growth

Visakhapatnam: The Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) and the Confederation of Indian Industry, Green Business Centre (CII-GBC) have signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding to promote the greening of industries through the CII GreenCo Rating System and the adoption of green building ratings across the state.

The MoU was formally exchanged in the presence of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Union minister for civil aviation Ram Mohan Naidu, Minister for energy Gottipati Ravi Kumar, Chief Secretary Vijay Anand, APPCB chairman P. Krishnaiah, CII Andhra Pradesh State Council chairman Murali Krishna, past chairman Suresh Rayudu Chitturi, and CII Green Business Centre executive director K S Venkatagiri during the CII Partnership Summit 2025 in Visakhapatnam.

The partnership aims to drive sustainability in the industrial sector through the globally recognised GreenCo Rating framework, which helps industries improve resource efficiency, reduce carbon emissions, and achieve cost savings. It will also support the implementation of IGBC Green and Net Zero ratings in commercial establishments, hospitals, and large residential projects. The collaboration highlighted capacity building, technology facilitation, recognition of GreenCo-rated industries, and faster environmental clearances for IGBC-certified projects.

P. Krishnaiah said the MoU marks a milestone in Andhra Pradesh’s journey toward sustainable industrialisation, setting new benchmarks in environmental performance and resource efficiency.

CII Andhra Pradesh State Council chairman Murali Krishna said the collaboration would accelerate the adoption of green technologies and demonstrate that sustainability strengthens competitiveness while protecting the environment.

Venkatagiri noted that GreenCo, IGBC, and Net Zero certifications have already enabled industries and buildings across India to reduce energy, water, waste, and carbon footprints. With APPCB’s support, he said, Andhra Pradesh can expand these benefits and establish leadership in environmental stewardship.

The MoU, effective for three years, outlines collaboration on a capacity-building programme, the promotion of GreenCo and IGBC certifications, technology partnerships for advanced environmental management, and the recognition of industries that achieve high sustainability standards. APPCB will also ensure faster clearances for IGBC-certified projects, encouraging sustainable development.