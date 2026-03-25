APPCB, CII Hold Meet On Green Industrial Practices At Sri City

NELLORE: An awareness session on sustainable industrial practices was organised by the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) at Sri City on Wednesday.

The event, chaired by APPCB chairman Dr P. Krishnaiah, also marked the launch of the Green Rating for Industries in Andhra Pradesh. He said industrial growth must be balanced with environmental protection and public health, and highlighted initiatives such as increasing green cover to 50 per cent and the proposed coastal “Great Green Wall”.

Sri City managing director Dr Ravindra Sannareddy said sustainability is integral to its operations, citing green buildings, renewable energy usage, and efficient water and waste management systems. He noted that APPCB’s incentive framework is encouraging industries to adopt global standards.

CII representatives said efficient use of energy, water and waste not only benefits the environment but also improves operational performance, with rating systems such as GreenCo and IGBC supporting ESG goals.

Officials said comprehensive waste management and e-waste recycling facilities would soon be set up near Sri City.