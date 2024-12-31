APNRTS Helping Distressed Emigrants Return to AP from Abroad

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS), on behalf of the AP government, has been helping cheated Indians, who travel abroad looking for jobs, and return back to the state.

Since June 2024, the society has dealt with 188 grievances falling under various categories and has resolved 155 cases while continuing to follow up on the remaining. Most of the cases are related to people travelling to the Gulf countries.

APNRTS operates through its 24/7 Migrant Resource Centre. "MRC provides free-of-cost services to distressed migrants and their family members," said a representative of the society. It collaborates with the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian missions abroad, and various government departments to address the concerns of migrants.

Grievances of those migrating abroad fall under several categories, including repatriation, complaints against recruitment agents, legal disputes and transportation of mortal remains of those who die abroad.

Of the 188 grievances that APNRTS has received, the largest category 124 relate to repatriation. 94 of these cases have been closed and 30 are in progress. The society’s services have benefitted 103 individuals, who have safely returned to India. With regard to bringing back mortal remains of 47 persons, 44 have been brought back and handed over to the respective families.

Overall, the majority of the grievances, 36 cases, are from Kuwait. 27 have been resolved, nine are in progress and 156 persons have benefited. The figures from other countries are respectively Oman 51 cases, 38 resolved, 13 ongoing and 38 benefited. UAE 16 cases, 15 resolved, 1 ongoing and 19 benefited. Saudi Arabia 17 cases, 14 resolved, 3 ongoing and 14 benefited. Qatar 10 cases, 8 resolved, 2 ongoing. Bahrain 9 cases, all resolved. USA 11 cases, all resolved, 17 beneficiaries.

Additionally, there have been cases from China, Myanmar, Malaysia, Australia, Armenia, Thailand, West Africa, Germany and Japan; all of which have been resolved, benefiting several individuals. One each case in Lithuania, UK, Canada and Maldives is in progress.

Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society is not only addressing grievances but also providing critical support services, including legal advice, imparting training in various skills and job notifications. The society extends assistance to emigrants as well as their families, ensuring that all aspects of distress are dealt with.