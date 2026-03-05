APNGO Leaders Call on CM in Assembly for Resolution of Employees’ Issues

Vijayawada: Leaders of Andhra Pradesh Non-Gazetted Officers’ (APNGO) Association on Wednesday called on Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at his office in the State Legislative Assembly to fast-track the resolution of long-pending issues of government employees that have remained unaddressed by the previous regime. APNGO association state president A. Vidyasagar, who called on the CM along with newly elected state executive members, said the Chief Minister listened to them patiently and assured them that the government was committed to protecting employees’ interests and systematically clearing their pending dues. Speaking to the media later, Vidyasagar said the association called for immediate appointment of a chairman for the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) and constitution of the PRC committee. It sought clearance of pending dearness allowance (DA) arrears, release of interim relief, and action on the issue of health cards. In addition, they sought regularisation of outsourcing staff, filling of vacancies in various government departments, and addressing pensioners’ concerns — including rectification of quantum pension anomalies. While acknowledging that the new government has taken satisfactory steps since assuming office, the APNGO association president noted that several issues still require a speedy resolution.

Vidyasagar observed that during the previous government’s tenure, employees often did not receive salaries on time, whereas under the present dispensation, salaries are being credited promptly. He said employees are hopeful that the government would extend justice in both financial and non-financial matters in a phased manner.