APNGGO President Urges Government To Expedite DA, PRC, And Pending Dues

Vijaywada: Newly elected Andhra Pradesh Gazetted and Non-Gazetted Officers (APNGGO) Association president Alaparthi Vidyasagar has urged the state government to swiftly address pending employee matters, including approval of at least one of the three outstanding Dearness Allowances (DAs), constitution of the Pay Revision Commission (PRC), and settlement of both financial and non-financial benefits owed to employees.

A veteran of over 30 years in government service, Vidyasagar was unanimously elected state president and took charge during a rally in Vijayawada on Saturday. Thousands of employees participated, cheering and expressing solidarity with the new leadership.

Vidyasagar said the association would pursue a policy of coordination over confrontation. “We may consider agitations if necessary, but dialogue will be our first choice,” he said.

Highlighting that two years have passed without a PRC, he criticised the delay and called it unacceptable. While acknowledging the government’s clearance of employee dues totalling ₹6,700 crore, he stated, “We are not fully satisfied. Several key demands are still unresolved.”

Reflecting on the previous administration, Vidyasagar said, “Employees had no voice then. Now, under the new government, that voice has returned. We must not forget those difficult days.” He added that while salaries are now being paid on time, the union's priority is to secure long-pending entitlements.

Outgoing president K.V. Siva Reddy extended his full support to the new leadership. Government whip and Vijayawada Central MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, MLC Alapati Rajendra Prasad, and Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Ramamohan Rao attended the event and congratulated Vidyasagar.