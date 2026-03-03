APMSRB Advises Job Aspirants Not to Be Duped by Fraudsters

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Medical Services and Recruitment Board has advised the job aspirants not to be duped by the fraudsters who offer fake job offers and even appointment letters.

In a statement from the member secretary of APMSRB, Mangalagiri in Guntur district, here on Tuesday, the APMSRB stated that it would conduct recruitment process in a transparent and merit-based manner strictly in accordance with Rule of Reservation and regulations of the Andhra Pradesh government. It advised the job aspirants not to trust any calls claiming that they were having close connections with the APMSRB officials to arrange appointments. It made it clear that no third party has the authority to influence or facilitate selection/appointment in the medical and health department as all official appointments were made by the heads of departments concerned and no appointment letters would be issued by the APMSRB.