APMPA Honours 40 Teachers With State Level Best Teacher Awards

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh M.Ed’s Prosperity Association (APMPA) presented the State Level Best Teacher Awards to 40 teachers from across Andhra Pradesh for their distinguished service. The Best Teachers’ Day programme was held at Y.V. Rao College of Education, Kanuru, Vijayawada, on Saturday.

Chief guest Prof. B. Ramesh Babu from the Regional Institute of Education, Nellore, remarked that the role of a teacher should be firmly established not only in words but also in practice.

Guest of honour Dr. B. Prasad Babu, Deputy Director, Indira Gandhi National Open University, Vijayawada Regional Centre, stated that receiving the Best Teacher Award carries increased responsibility.

Prof. M. Ravi Kumar highlighted that teachers should not only have mastery over their subjects and dedication but also possess the right inspiration. Dr. S. Sheshasri added that education received directly from a true teacher retains lasting value.

APMPA president Dr Ramesh Bhavisetti said that if governments provide proper recognition and positions to M.Ed. graduates and other highly educated scholars, it would greatly benefit society.