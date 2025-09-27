APLA Passed The AP Agricultural Land (Conversion for Non-Agricultural Purposes) (Repeal) Bill, 2025

VIJAYAWADA: The AP Legislative Assembly on Friday unanimously passed the Andhra Pradesh Agricultural Land (Conversion for Non-Agricultural Purposes) (Repeal) Bill, 2025 to repeal the Non-Agricultural Lands Assessment (NALA) Act.

Revenue minister Anagani Satya Prasad said the step was essential to push forward the state’s ease of doing business goals.

Explaining the rationale behind the bill, the minister said that land development in the state was already governed by laws of various local bodies and urban development authorities, but the NALA Act has become a major hurdle for landowners. He noted that securing permissions for converting agricultural land into non-agricultural use had turned into a cumbersome process, compelling people to make repeated visits to government offices.

Satya Prasad said unnecessary delays occurred as officials were often preoccupied with other responsibilities, slowing down the granting of approvals. This in turn created bottlenecks for construction of buildings and industries, which had a direct impact on economic growth.

He reminded the house that chief minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu had already announced the decision to repeal the act at the collectors’ conference as part of wider reforms to strengthen economic activity.

The revenue minister asserted that removing the NALA Act would not only eliminate bureaucratic delays but also pave the way for faster clearances, encouraging investments and industrial expansion across AP.