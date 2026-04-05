APL 2026 Governing Council Elected

Vijayawada: Preparations for the fifth season of the Andhra Premier League (APL) 2026 have gathered pace with the election of the governing council. The tournament is scheduled to begin in the first week of June under the aegis of the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA).

A special general meeting (SGM) held at the ACA office in Vijayawada on Sunday elected members of the governing council. Representatives from voting clubs and district cricket associations under the ACA participated in the election and exercised their franchise to elect two members.

Rao Venkata Sujay Krishna Ranga Rao of the Vizianagaram District Cricket Association and M. Surendra Varma of Kurnool Blues Cricket Club were elected as members for the 2026–27 APL season.

At a subsequent meeting of ACA representatives, Sujay Krishna Ranga Rao was unanimously elected chairman of the APL governing council. M. Surendra Varma, Sana Satish Babu, D. Srinivas, R. Shyam and Y.S. Ranganath were also elected as members.

Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar acted as the election officer. ACA president and Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni), secretary Sana Satish Babu, vice-president Bandaru Narasimha Rao and other executive members were present.