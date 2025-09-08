APJAC Women’s Wing Seeks Two-Year Childcare Leave for State Staff



APJACWW made the request while celebrating its second anniversary at the Revenue Bhavan in Vijayawada on Sunday. Led by state chairperson Pare Lakshmi and secretary general Ponnuru Vijayalakshmi, the celebrations saw enthusiastic participation of women employees from across departments. Similar celebrations have been held across all 26 districts under the leadership of local women’s committees.

Highlighting key demands, Pare Lakshmi pointed out that the existing childcare leave is limited to six months, which is insufficient for properly looking after then kids. The leave period must be extended to two years on par with their counterparts in the central services.





The APJACWW chairperson conveyed gratitude to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on behalf of all employees for the recent order allowing maternity leave to women employees beyond two children. Ponnuru Vijayalakshmi objected to restrictions on child care leave usage to only 10 spells. She wanted the provision to be more flexible.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, AP JAC chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu and secretary general renewed the joint action committee demand for immediate declaration of interim relief, clearance of four pending dearness allowances, appointment of a PRC commissioner, and release of arrears to employees and pensioners.



Others who attend the celebrations include state organising secretary B. Kishore Kumar, city JAC chairman Ravi Prasad, general secretary Shankar, associate leaders Sykam Sivakumari Reddy and Dr. V.S. Sailakshmi, and representatives of various affiliated associations.