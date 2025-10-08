APHERMC Move On MBU Draws Mixed Reactions

Tirupati: Parents and students of Mohan Babu University (MBU) in Tirupati have expressed mixed reactions to the action initiated by Andhra Pradesh Higher Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission (APHERMC) and the on-going legal proceedings. While some have welcomed the commission’s move as a necessary step to ensure that private universities are made accountable, others fear it could affect students’ education and career prospects. Several parents defended the university, stating that they paid the additional fees voluntarily for their children’s benefit. “We opted to pay the extra amount for the additional training programmes because we wanted better facilities and placement opportunities for our son. We saw it as an investment towards his better future,” said Prabhakar Reddy, father of a B. Tech student. Others pointed out that MBU provides quality infrastructure, international collaborations, and better placements compared to many other institutions in the region. At the same time, several parents welcomed the commission’s intervention, describing it as a bold and timely step. “If the university has collected more than what is permitted, there should be accountability. APHERMC’s action is a warning to all private institutions to follow rules,” said the mother of a degree student. She believes that such measures bring transparency and discipline in higher education. Students have, however, expressed concern about the uncertainty surrounding the case. “We are worried about what will happen next. The issue has created confusion about the university’s recognition, refunds and placements”, said a final-year engineering student. Another student said they hope the AP High Court’s decision will ensure their studies are not disrupted. The High Court has stayed APHERMC’s recommendation to withdraw MBU’s recognition until further orders. The next hearing of the case is scheduled for October