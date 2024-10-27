APGENCO, NREDCAP Got ISO 9001:2015 Certification: Naidu

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday informed that the Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation (APGENCO) and the New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP) have successfully passed the audit of International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and have been awarded the ISO 9001:2015 certification.

Special chief secretary for energy K. Vijayanand and managing director of APGENCO and MD of NREDCAP K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu, joint managing director of APTRANSCO Kirthi Chekuri, ISO audit official Alapati Sivayya and other senior officers of AP power utilities have met CM Naidu, energy minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar and apprised them about the achievement.

The Chief Minister appreciated the efforts of APGENCO and NREDCAP in adopting ISO 9001:2015 standards, which help organisations to enhance credibility and reputation, improve operational efficiency, compliance with international standards, gain competitive advantage, manage risk in a better fashion and improve decision-making. CM Naidu explained that ISO 9001:2015 is an international standard for quality management systems (QMS) for organizations, which includes leadership, process approach, employee involvement, continuous improvement and evidence-based decision making and ISO 9001 certification demonstrates an organisation’s commitment towards quality and efficiency.

Energy minister Ravi Kumar wished APGENCO and NREDCAP to continue their systemic and integrated approach in their operations and procedures and thanked the ISO team for their dedication to quality and compliance which has significant contribution to successful audit outcomes.

The APGENCO MD explained that the ISO audit team has inspected thermal, hydel, civil, quality control and establishment wings in the corporate office, thermal, hydel power plants and verified several crucial processes such as quality manuals, work instructions, list of policies, list of SOPs, implementation procedures, day-to-day operations, vendor selection and evaluation, internal audits, reviews, action plan status, employee coordination and timely delivery. The ISO audit team has thoroughly verified and expressed satisfaction with the measures of APGENCO in adopting the ISO standards.

The ISO certification team has also visited NREDCAP and their projects at different locations to evaluate the methodology adopted to promote and execute renewable energy projects like wind, solar, pumped storage, battery energy storage system (BESS), green hydrogen and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure by implementing quality management standards.